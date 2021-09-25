Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Declares $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th.

Saul Centers has increased its dividend payment by 3.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Saul Centers stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.85. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.15. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BFS shares. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

