Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Saul Centers has raised its dividend by 3.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

BFS opened at $43.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. Saul Centers has a fifty-two week low of $24.09 and a fifty-two week high of $47.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.16 and its 200 day moving average is $43.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.15.

BFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

