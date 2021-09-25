Secom (OTCMKTS:SOMLY) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Secom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SOMLY)’s stock price was up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.44 and last traded at $19.19. Approximately 15,834 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 28,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Secom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.92. The stock has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.29.

SECOM Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of security services. It operates through the following segments: Security Services, Fire Protection Services, Medical Services, Insurance Services, Geographic Information Services, Information and Communication Related Services, and Real Estate and Others. The Security Services segment provides centralized online commercial, home security, and large-scale proprietary security systems.

