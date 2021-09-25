Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 25.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,281 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,388,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dorman Products by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,637,000 after buying an additional 126,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $96.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.75. Dorman Products, Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $113.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.19.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.42 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

