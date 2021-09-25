Sei Investments Co. Sells 6,712 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in bluebird bio by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,225,000 after purchasing an additional 125,878 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 9.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,643,830 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,862,000 after acquiring an additional 325,900 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 123.7% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,000 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 205.4% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,323,000 after acquiring an additional 877,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in bluebird bio by 3.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,158,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,033,000 after acquiring an additional 37,864 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLUE stock opened at $18.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.61. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $59.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.06.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.26) by ($0.32). bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. bluebird bio’s quarterly revenue was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLUE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on bluebird bio from $41.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.94.

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

