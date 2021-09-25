Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 84.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 20,950 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 2.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 444.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,362,000 after buying an additional 46,607 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,118 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. 99.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.22.

JACK opened at $102.24 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.29 and a 12 month high of $124.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.73.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $269.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.85%.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

