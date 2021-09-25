Sei Investments Co. Trims Stock Position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,369 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iRobot were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iRobot by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in iRobot during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in iRobot by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In other iRobot news, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.03, for a total value of $1,000,073.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,486 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,334. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $81.43 on Friday. iRobot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.23.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). iRobot had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $365.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.40 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRobot Co. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

