Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 303,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,636 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in NIO were worth $16,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NIO. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NIO by 45.8% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 681,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,278,000 after buying an additional 214,051 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in NIO by 2,879.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 304,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,196,000 after purchasing an additional 294,210 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,075,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in NIO by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,751,000 after purchasing an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in NIO by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.41% of the company’s stock.

NIO stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. 23,755,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,326,719. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nio Inc – has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 2.50.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative return on equity of 36.97% and a negative net margin of 29.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on NIO. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. BOCOM International initiated coverage on NIO in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.49.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

