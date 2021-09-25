Shell Asset Management Co. Has $24.64 Million Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 113,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises about 0.5% of Shell Asset Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $24,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Condor Capital Management increased its position in Dollar General by 0.3% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 13,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 4.4% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 1.8% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $217.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,056,010. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.00. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $239.35. The stock has a market cap of $50.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Dollar General from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global cut shares of Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.41.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

See Also: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.