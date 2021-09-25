Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,870 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $20,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter.

SMIN stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,841 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.40. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $55.12.

