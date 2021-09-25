Shell Asset Management Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 100.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 19,699 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,811,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $370,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $641.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $787.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $693.82.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.03, for a total value of $130,006,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 306,956 shares of company stock valued at $196,338,338. 11.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ REGN traded down $7.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $638.90. The stock had a trading volume of 654,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,813. The company has a market capitalization of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $631.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.81 by $16.99. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

