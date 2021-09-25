ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $51.33.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SSTI shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Friday, June 25th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of ShotSpotter in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on ShotSpotter from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $36.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $429.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,838.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 39.22 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94. ShotSpotter has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $53.97.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.84 million. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 2.92% and a net margin of 0.33%. Equities analysts anticipate that ShotSpotter will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alan R. Stewart purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $137,920.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 437 shares of company stock worth $16,102. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ShotSpotter by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,110,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,933,000 after buying an additional 35,469 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ShotSpotter in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

