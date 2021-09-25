Showcase Price Reaches $0.0105 on Top Exchanges (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Showcase coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges. Showcase has a market cap of $265,088.05 and approximately $80,716.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Showcase has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002206 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00068557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00105731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.12 or 0.00139105 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,528.22 or 1.00063336 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.59 or 0.06740004 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $321.84 or 0.00757246 BTC.

Showcase Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,299,553 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Showcase should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Showcase using one of the exchanges listed above.

