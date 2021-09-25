Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) versus First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Financial Comparison

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) and First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Solar has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Silicon Laboratories and First Solar, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Laboratories 0 6 5 0 2.45 First Solar 3 10 8 0 2.24

Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus target price of $166.40, indicating a potential upside of 13.88%. First Solar has a consensus target price of $102.68, indicating a potential upside of 12.65%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than First Solar.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and First Solar’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Laboratories $886.68 million 7.38 $12.53 million $1.94 75.32 First Solar $2.71 billion 3.57 $398.36 million $3.73 24.44

First Solar has higher revenue and earnings than Silicon Laboratories. First Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silicon Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Silicon Laboratories and First Solar’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Laboratories 5.12% 9.37% 5.84% First Solar 18.96% 10.05% 7.91%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.5% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of First Solar shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Silicon Laboratories shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of First Solar shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Solar beats Silicon Laboratories on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The Systems segment offers development, construction, operation, and maintenance of photovoltaic solar power systems. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

