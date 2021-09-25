Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €140.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixt has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €121.67 ($143.14).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €137.50 ($161.76) on Tuesday. Sixt has a 12 month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12 month high of €135.80 ($159.76). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €116.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €116.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.68.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

