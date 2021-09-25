Sixt (ETR:SIX2) PT Set at €140.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price objective on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Warburg Research set a €148.00 ($174.12) price objective on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) target price on shares of Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sixt has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €121.67 ($143.14).

ETR:SIX2 opened at €137.50 ($161.76) on Tuesday. Sixt has a 12 month low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 12 month high of €135.80 ($159.76). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €116.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €116.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.68.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

