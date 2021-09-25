Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,641,673 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 168,270 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $314,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWKS. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 120.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 745,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $136,793,000 after buying an additional 407,271 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 119.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 715,878 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $130,798,000 after buying an additional 389,184 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 40.4% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 777,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $142,695,000 after buying an additional 223,844 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 16.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,568,162 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $287,726,000 after buying an additional 221,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 61.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 388,672 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $71,314,000 after purchasing an additional 147,983 shares during the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SWKS. Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $2,350,110.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total value of $372,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $172.65 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.62 and a fifty-two week high of $204.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $180.16. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

