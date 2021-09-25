SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to Issue $0.01 Semi-annual Dividend

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) declared a semi-annual dividend on Friday, September 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the energy company on Friday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd.

SM Energy has decreased its dividend by 80.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SM Energy has a payout ratio of 66.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect SM Energy to earn $2.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.8%.

Shares of SM stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $1.34 and a 1-year high of $26.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 45.85%. Equities research analysts expect that SM Energy will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

