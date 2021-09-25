Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages expect Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) to announce earnings per share of ($0.18) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Smart Sand’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.15) and the lowest is ($0.20). Smart Sand reported earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Smart Sand will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.17) to ($1.04). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Smart Sand.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $29.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.30 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SND opened at $2.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.55 million, a PE ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 2.02. Smart Sand has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $4.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SND. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smart Sand by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 940,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after buying an additional 64,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Smart Sand by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 606,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Smart Sand by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 21,580 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Smart Sand by 348.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 254,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 197,408 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Smart Sand by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 215,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 50,442 shares in the last quarter. 41.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Smart Sand

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

