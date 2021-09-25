Smoothy Trading 14.6% Lower This Week (SMTY)

Smoothy (CURRENCY:SMTY) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 25th. One Smoothy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000380 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Smoothy has traded 14.6% lower against the US dollar. Smoothy has a market cap of $825,667.49 and approximately $759,851.00 worth of Smoothy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Smoothy alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002342 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.84 or 0.00069828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.43 or 0.00106314 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.10 or 0.00140641 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,635.57 or 0.99776449 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,893.04 or 0.06770342 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.82 or 0.00764837 BTC.

Smoothy Profile

Smoothy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,089,773 coins. Smoothy’s official Twitter account is @smoothswap

Buying and Selling Smoothy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smoothy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smoothy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smoothy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smoothy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smoothy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.