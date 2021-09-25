Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) Shares Up 5.3%

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXOF) was up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $85.00 and last traded at $84.47. Approximately 260 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.20.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.97.

Sodexo Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDXOF)

Sodexo SA engages in the provision of on-site services, benefits and rewards services, and personal and home care services. It offers integrated solutions which cover a variety of working and living environments and are available in client segments which include corporate, health care, education, defense, remote sites, justice services, seniors, and sports and leisure.

