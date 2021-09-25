Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $28.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sotera Health Company is a provider of mission-critical end-to-end sterilization solutions and lab testing as well as advisory services for the healthcare industry. The company market through businesses which include Sterigenics(R), Nordion(R) and Nelson Labs(R). Sotera Health Company is Sotera Health Company is based in CLEVELAND. “

Get Sotera Health alerts:

SHC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price objective on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.05.

NYSE SHC opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.87. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.27 million. Research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael P. Rutz sold 67,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,677,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Sotera Health by 180,766.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sotera Health (SHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.