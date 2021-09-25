Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Southside Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 22%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.13. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southside Bancshares.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBSI. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBSI. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Southside Bancshares by 146.0% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 84,962 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Southside Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 131.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,943 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 9,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,846,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,631,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBSI traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.15. The company had a trading volume of 78,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,427. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.53 and a 52-week high of $43.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Southside Bancshares (SBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.