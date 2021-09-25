Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Management at Southwest Airlines expects the third-quarter 2021 results to be hurt by the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant of COVID-19 in the United States. Detailed results will be out on Oct 21. Operating revenues are likely to decrease in the 18-20% range from the third-quarter 2019 actuals (former view was a 15-20% decline) with bookings declining and cancellations increasing. Due to this weakness, operating revenues for September are now expected to drop in the 25-30% band from September 2019 actuals, compared with the earlier expectation of a 15-25% decline. The rise in fuel cost per gallon due to higher oil prices is another headwind for the carrier. However, the company's cost-cutting efforts in the current scenario of depressed demand are commendable. Southwest Airlines' liquidity position is also impressive.”

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $51.24 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.28.

LUV opened at $52.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.88. Southwest Airlines has a 52 week low of $36.05 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The company has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a PE ratio of -19.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.23% and a negative return on equity of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.67) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 297.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 591.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,547,680 shares of the airline’s stock worth $216,622,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,431 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 262.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,239,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $118,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,200 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the first quarter worth approximately $70,745,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 8.7% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 10,113,685 shares of the airline’s stock worth $536,936,000 after acquiring an additional 808,601 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 831.4% during the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 784,264 shares of the airline’s stock worth $47,887,000 after acquiring an additional 700,058 shares during the period. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as earlybird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

