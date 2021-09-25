SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.01

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.01 and last traded at $29.14, with a volume of 116199 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.60.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 16,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 150,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 14,440 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.