SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF) Plans Interim Dividend of $0.06

SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund (ASX:SLF) announced a interim dividend on Friday, September 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Sunday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund’s previous interim dividend of $0.04.

About SPDR S&P/ASX 200 Listed Property Fund

