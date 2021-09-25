Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.24.

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock opened at $48.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average is $47.63. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $29.40 and a 1 year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire bought 2,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,772 shares in the company, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at $41,774,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,837,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $673,095,000 after purchasing an additional 976,318 shares during the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 117.4% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,737,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,119,000 after purchasing an additional 938,340 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 45.2% in the second quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,592,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,022,000 after purchasing an additional 807,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after purchasing an additional 788,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

