SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Position Decreased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPX were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPXC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the first quarter worth about $115,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 20.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

NYSE SPXC opened at $54.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. SPX Co. has a 52-week low of $41.15 and a 52-week high of $67.66.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.55 million. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. On average, analysts predict that SPX Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

