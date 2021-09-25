StableUSD Price Down 1.2% Over Last Week (USDS)

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 25th. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StableUSD coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, StableUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.79 or 0.00053486 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002632 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00121542 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00012021 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00043495 BTC.

StableUSD Profile

StableUSD is a coin. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StableUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

