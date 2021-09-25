Stacks Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $23.08 Million (STX)

Stacks (CURRENCY:STX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 25th. Stacks has a total market capitalization of $1.55 billion and approximately $23.08 million worth of Stacks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stacks coin can now be bought for $1.24 or 0.00002944 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stacks has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002374 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.84 or 0.00068380 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64.70 or 0.00153414 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.62 or 0.00084458 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003967 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.42 or 0.00102973 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.39 or 0.00133709 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00016361 BTC.

Stacks Profile

Stacks (CRYPTO:STX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 17th, 2015. Stacks’ total supply is 1,352,464,600 coins and its circulating supply is 1,248,620,428 coins. Stacks’ official Twitter account is @blockstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Stacks is an open-source network of decentralized apps and smart contracts built on Bitcoin. The Stacks blockchain is a flexible layer on top of Bitcoin that enables decentralized apps, smart contracts, and digital assets A layer-1 blockchain that connects to Bitcoin for security and enables decentralized apps and predictable smart contracts, Stacks implements Proof of Transfer (PoX) mining that anchors to Bitcoin security and produces blocks at the same rate as Bitcoin. Stacks Token (STX) is the native asset on the Stacks blockchain and used as fuel for transactions. All transactions, from executing Clarity contracts to creating digital assets, are paid for in STX. “

Stacks Coin Trading

