State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.81 Million Stock Position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VAC. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,090,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $85,041,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 67.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,137,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,214,000 after acquiring an additional 457,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,821,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,796,000 after acquiring an additional 266,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $32,852,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Shares of VAC opened at $162.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.48 and its 200-day moving average is $163.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -55.52 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $87.00 and a 12 month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $979.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $921.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.68%. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -480.00%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.