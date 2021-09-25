State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 1,394 Shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 13.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $336,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after acquiring an additional 72,847 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cardlytics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CDLX shares. TheStreet cut shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upped their target price on shares of Cardlytics to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.00.

In other Cardlytics news, CEO Lynne Marie Laube sold 3,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.21, for a total value of $419,332.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,717,250.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $156,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 234,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,372,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 372,619 shares of company stock valued at $32,438,256 and sold 27,802 shares valued at $2,990,041. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $96.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 2.54. Cardlytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.20 and a twelve month high of $161.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $58.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. Analysts expect that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

