State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases Shares of 215,955 DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 215,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Landmark Dividend Llc bought 152,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,510,028.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of NYSE DBRG opened at $6.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.90. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.47 and a 1 year high of $8.69.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 56.14%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group Profile

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business.

