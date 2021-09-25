StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “StealthGas Inc is a provider of international seaborne transportation services to LPG producers and users. The Company’s vessels carry various petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form, including propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene and vinyl chloride monomer, which are all byproducts of the production of oil and natural gas. These products are transported in liquefied form in order to reduce their volume and to facilitate their handling. Transportation by sea represents a major element of gas transportation logistics. LPG products have a variety of both industrial and other uses, including transportation, fertilizer production, the manufacture of plastics, space heating, cooking, water heating and process heating. We serve industrial companies, as well as national and independent energy companies and energy traders. “

Get StealthGas alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.34 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. StealthGas has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $3.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.81.

StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The shipping company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.77 million. StealthGas had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.61%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in StealthGas during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of StealthGas by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 39,573 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 12,303 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of StealthGas in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 50.00% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas Company Profile

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

Featured Story: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on StealthGas (GASS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for StealthGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StealthGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.