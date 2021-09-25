Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies. “

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment stock opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $261.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.38. Stellus Capital Investment has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $13.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.06.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $15.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 100.0% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth about $52,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Stellus Capital Investment during the second quarter worth about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 12.5% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 20,469 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.