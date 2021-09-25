Stenprop (LON:STP) Trading Up 0.8%

Stenprop Limited (LON:STP)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 183.99 ($2.40) and last traded at GBX 183.25 ($2.39). Approximately 79,602 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 253,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 181.75 ($2.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of £532.14 million and a P/E ratio of 9.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 173.53 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 159.40.

In other Stenprop news, insider James Beaumont sold 12,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 158 ($2.06), for a total value of £20,013.86 ($26,148.24).

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

