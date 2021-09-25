stETH (Lido) Trading Down 17.5% This Week (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (CURRENCY:STETH) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 25th. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be purchased for $2,848.53 or 0.06724384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion and $183.15 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002363 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.99 or 0.00070799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00105928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00143020 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,373.37 or 1.00028771 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $323.76 or 0.00764281 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.64 or 0.00820651 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido)’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,310,869 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

stETH (Lido) Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH (Lido) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy stETH (Lido) using one of the exchanges listed above.

