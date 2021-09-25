Stifel Nicolaus Increases ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Price Target to C$18.00

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

Shares of AETUF stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.86. ARC Resources has a one year low of $4.10 and a one year high of $9.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 2.49%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its projects include Montney operations in northeast British Columbia, and the Pembina Cardium in Alberta. The company was founded by John Patrick Dielwart and Mac H. van Wielingen in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.