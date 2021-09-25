Stitch Fix, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stitch Fix in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.12). KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.11.

Shares of SFIX opened at $43.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -59.90 and a beta of 1.97. Stitch Fix has a fifty-two week low of $25.21 and a fifty-two week high of $113.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.50.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.79% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share.

In other Stitch Fix news, CEO Katrina Lake sold 43,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total value of $2,365,763.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marka Hansen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $478,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $478,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,037 shares of company stock worth $10,595,032. 45.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 21,153 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $221,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the first quarter worth $340,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter valued at $867,000. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

