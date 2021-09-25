Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) PT Raised to C$8.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its target price increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC lowered Storm Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Storm Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

OTCMKTS:SRMLF opened at $4.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.77. Storm Resources has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $4.00.

Storm Resources Ltd. operates as development company, which engages in the exploration and acquisition of oil, natural gas, and liquids reserves. It focuses on capital investment discipline with strict adherence to production and cash flow growth. It operates in northeast British Columbia and has a focused asset base with large land positions in resource plays at Umbach.

