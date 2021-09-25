Strategic Blueprint LLC Acquires 182 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,688,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,264 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,854 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 43.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 6,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.62.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $211.22 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $212.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.66. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.62 and a 1 year high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

