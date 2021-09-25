Strategic Blueprint LLC Boosts Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:UAPR) by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,824 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New were worth $634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New during the first quarter worth $15,878,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the first quarter worth $15,413,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 34,388.8% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 347,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,920,000 after buying an additional 346,295 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New by 1.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 224,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,775,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New in the second quarter worth $2,010,000.

Shares of UAPR stock opened at $25.93 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $26.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its 200 day moving average is $25.57.

