Strategic Blueprint LLC Makes New $515,000 Investment in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $30.32 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.95 and a 12 month high of $30.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day moving average is $29.71.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.077 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

Read More: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FALN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.