Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. Tri Star Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% in the second quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 66,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $57.14 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $56.53 and a fifty-two week high of $58.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

