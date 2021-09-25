Strategic Blueprint LLC Purchases Shares of 13,099 JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $453,666,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 1,408.2% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,597,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,865,000 after buying an additional 1,491,771 shares in the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 962,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,842,000 after buying an additional 48,592 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,801,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after buying an additional 76,324 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JVAL opened at $36.37 on Friday. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $24.37 and a 1-year high of $37.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.63 and its 200 day moving average is $35.98.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JVAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.