Strategic Blueprint LLC Raises Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 201.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,214,000. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 62,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 237,972 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $58,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in salesforce.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $892,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.20, for a total value of $203,333.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $1,255,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,299,171. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 786,605 shares of company stock valued at $198,242,927 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $285.63 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $201.51 and a 52-week high of $286.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.71, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. salesforce.com had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on CRM shares. KGI Securities raised shares of salesforce.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

