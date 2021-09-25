Streamr (DATA) Achieves Market Cap of $86.30 Million

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 25th. One Streamr coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market cap of $86.30 million and $13.20 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Streamr has traded down 14.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00056511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00125531 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002376 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00011709 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.98 or 0.00042694 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr is a coin. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 861,800,042 coins and its circulating supply is 767,121,867 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

Streamr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

