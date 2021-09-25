SUKU (SUKU) Market Cap Tops $76.49 Million

SUKU (CURRENCY:SUKU) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 25th. Over the last week, SUKU has traded down 20.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SUKU coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SUKU has a market capitalization of $76.49 million and approximately $317,201.00 worth of SUKU was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00056675 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.04 or 0.00126595 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00011934 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.48 or 0.00043278 BTC.

SUKU Coin Profile

SUKU is a coin. It launched on October 17th, 2019. SUKU’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,149,903 coins. The official website for SUKU is www.suku.world . The Reddit community for SUKU is https://reddit.com/r/SUKUecosystem . SUKU’s official Twitter account is @SUKUecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU is the link between open finance, traceability, and transparency. It aims to become the future of supply chains today. Supply chain participants such as farmers, manufacturers, and distributors who share information about their SUKU-traced products, get rewarded, and may be able to take advantage of the many benefits of decentralized finance built on the blockchain. “

SUKU Coin Trading

