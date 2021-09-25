Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $101.16 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) will announce $101.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $94.03 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.60 million. Summit Hotel Properties posted sales of $52.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 93%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $344.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $322.71 million to $357.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $497.27 million, with estimates ranging from $466.21 million to $523.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Summit Hotel Properties.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 52.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Summit Hotel Properties from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, COO Craig J. Aniszewski sold 28,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $256,445.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 503,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,181.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daniel P. Hansen sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total transaction of $3,160,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 11.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 647,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 24.8% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. 95.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE INN opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12 month low of $4.72 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.41.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which operates as a self-managed hotel investment company. It focuses on owning premium-branded select-service hotels. Its hotels are located in corporate offices and headquarters, retail centers, airports, state capitols, convention centers, universities, and leisure attractions.

