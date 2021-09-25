Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) PT Raised to C$23.00 at National Bank Financial

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN) had its price target increased by investment analysts at National Bank Financial to C$23.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SMU.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT to C$23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$24.00 target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares assumed coverage on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.06.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

SMU.UN opened at C$21.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.74 billion and a PE ratio of 3.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$20.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$17.62. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$12.37 and a 12-month high of C$21.94.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.