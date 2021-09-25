Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Leslie A. Dach Sells 13,013 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Leslie A. Dach sold 13,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $560,600.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RUN opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 2.09.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUN. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Sunrun in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Sunrun by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 800 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist dropped their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

