Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Leslie A. Dach Sells 13,013 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Director Leslie A. Dach sold 13,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total value of $560,600.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of RUN opened at $43.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $37.42 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a PE ratio of -46.76 and a beta of 2.09.
Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. TheStreet lowered Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Truist dropped their target price on Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.29.
Sunrun Company Profile
SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.
